Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,610,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,361,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.95% of Snap worth $775,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 826.1% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company initiatives: Snap unveiled Creator Subscriptions to build recurring creator revenue, introduced new AR glasses to expand its hardware/AR roadmap, and announced a US$500 million share buyback aimed at offsetting dilution — all of which support a narrative of diversified, higher‑margin revenue and capital return. Snap Tests New Revenue Mix

Company initiatives: Snap unveiled Creator Subscriptions to build recurring creator revenue, introduced new AR glasses to expand its hardware/AR roadmap, and announced a US$500 million share buyback aimed at offsetting dilution — all of which support a narrative of diversified, higher‑margin revenue and capital return. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Arete Research upgraded SNAP to Buy and highlighted higher‑margin recurring revenue as a near‑term catalyst, reinforcing investor optimism about monetization of new products. Arete Cites Higher‑Margin Recurring Revenue

Analyst upgrade: Arete Research upgraded SNAP to Buy and highlighted higher‑margin recurring revenue as a near‑term catalyst, reinforcing investor optimism about monetization of new products. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity: Large funds (Vanguard, Capital World, Geode, etc.) show continued ownership increases, which provides base demand but doesn’t guarantee near‑term upside. MarketBeat SNAP Overview

Institutional activity: Large funds (Vanguard, Capital World, Geode, etc.) show continued ownership increases, which provides base demand but doesn’t guarantee near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downside risk: Citi cut its price target from $10 to $6 and kept a Neutral rating, citing persistent brand‑advertising headwinds after Q4 — a reminder ad recovery may be slow and pressure valuations. Citi Lowers Snap PT to $6

Analyst downside risk: Citi cut its price target from $10 to $6 and kept a Neutral rating, citing persistent brand‑advertising headwinds after Q4 — a reminder ad recovery may be slow and pressure valuations. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Several senior executives (GC, CFO, CAO and others) disclosed open‑market sales totaling hundreds of thousands of shares in mid‑Feb, which can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for sentiment. Insider Selling Alerts

Insider selling: Several senior executives (GC, CFO, CAO and others) disclosed open‑market sales totaling hundreds of thousands of shares in mid‑Feb, which can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings pressure: Snap’s Q4 report showed revenue growth but an EPS miss (reported EPS below consensus), keeping profitability and margin recovery questions on investors’ minds. Snap Earnings/Analyst Coverage

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 63,041 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $296,292.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,892,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,295,299.90. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $5,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 49,313,775 shares in the company, valued at $264,321,834. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,526,487 shares of company stock worth $13,435,587.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.00 target price on Snap in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $7.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

