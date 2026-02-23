Vanguard Group Inc. Has $914.73 Million Holdings in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,463,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,705,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.93% of Permian Resources worth $914,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,452,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,512,000 after purchasing an additional 852,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,209,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 87,105 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Permian Resources by 784.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 91,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 81,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 138.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Permian Resources news, EVP Guy M. Oliphint sold 172,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $2,356,681.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 616,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,389.29. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 106,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,450,218.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 376,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,904.46. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,210,456 shares of company stock worth $30,231,728. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PR

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PR stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.76. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.