Vanguard Group Inc. Has $853.28 Million Stock Position in Crane $CR

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,633,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.05% of Crane worth $853,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $190,533,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Crane by 5,159.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 299.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,876,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 117.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,524,000 after buying an additional 84,278 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Wolfe Research set a $215.00 target price on shares of Crane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities upgraded Crane to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $203.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.09. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $214.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sanjay Kapoor bought 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $177.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,991.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,991.52. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.71 per share, with a total value of $183,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,443,634.57. This trade represents a 0.24% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,464 shares of company stock worth $987,470 over the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.