Vanguard Group Inc. Has $825.92 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,559,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 371,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.32% of Semtech worth $825,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Semtech by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 94,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Semtech by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $9,160,000.

Semtech Trading Up 2.1%

SMTC opened at $86.77 on Monday. Semtech Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $92.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 279.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,632. This trade represents a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Michael Fischer sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $215,703.50. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

