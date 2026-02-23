Vanguard Group Inc. Has $776.85 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,025,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $776,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,957,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,192,000 after purchasing an additional 135,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,856,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,096,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,928,000 after acquiring an additional 94,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $127.02 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $143.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average is $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $386,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,643.48. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,156. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Further Reading

