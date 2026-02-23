Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.42% of Armstrong World Industries worth $880,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,321,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 121.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 737,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,718,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 118.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,206,000 after buying an additional 294,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $199.03 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.37 and a twelve month high of $206.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

