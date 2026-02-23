Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,914,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.11% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor worth $795,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 249.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZWS opened at $50.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.13. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $395,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,602.60. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 266,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,658,099.52. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 599,259 shares of company stock worth $31,225,361 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $59.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZWS, is a global provider of water delivery and plumbing products. The company was established in October 2022 through a spin-off from Rexnord Corp, creating a standalone business focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing water system components for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Through its Zurn segment, the company offers solutions for water delivery, drainage and waste evacuation. Product lines include valves, hydrants, backflow prevention devices, piping systems, fittings and commercial waste stations.

