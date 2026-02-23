Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.63% of Lithia Motors worth $814,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 93,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 27.9% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,810 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE LAD opened at $293.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.20. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.10 and a 52 week high of $363.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.09 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 2.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $358.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAD

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company’s core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.