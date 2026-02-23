Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 122,392 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.75% of Littelfuse worth $757,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,068,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,561,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 23.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,569,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,939,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $5,476,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,222.75. This represents a 37.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 5,488 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total transaction of $1,791,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,611.25. This represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,703 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,675. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $370.33 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $372.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.45%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

