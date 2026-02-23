Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 8,452,401 Shares of Hecla Mining Company $HL

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,349,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,452,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.65% of Hecla Mining worth $863,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.25. Hecla Mining Company has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $16.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,144,118.29. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 216,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,604.31. This represents a 19.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $4,030,679.26. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 906,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,705.40. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

