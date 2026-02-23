Universal Store Holdings Limited (UNI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.26 on March 26th

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 291.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.
Universal Store Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $626.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Universal Store Company Profile
