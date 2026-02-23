Tredje AP fonden Sells 9,440 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Flex by 17.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,393,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,749,000 after acquiring an additional 360,553 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 80.1% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 140.2% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 46,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $65.68 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,538. This represents a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $1,310,689.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 143,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,057.69. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,389 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.