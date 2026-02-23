Tredje AP fonden Sells 1,363 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $474.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.19.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total transaction of $16,648,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $385.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.12. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.61 and a 52 week high of $389.15.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

