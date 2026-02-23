Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,458,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,885 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its position in Pool by 5.2% during the third quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 160,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Pool by 224.7% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 61,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 43.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 40,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 96,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 price target on Pool in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pool from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.75.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Pool’s longer‑term prospects, citing durable market position in the pool-supply channel; that longer‑term optimism can support the stock even after a weak quarter. Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Analysts remain constructive on Pool’s longer‑term prospects, citing durable market position in the pool-supply channel; that longer‑term optimism can support the stock even after a weak quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and the company slide presentation are available for deeper read‑through of management’s commentary on demand, margin trends and inventory. Useful for assessing whether the miss reflects transitory factors or a structural slowdown. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and the company slide presentation are available for deeper read‑through of management’s commentary on demand, margin trends and inventory. Useful for assessing whether the miss reflects transitory factors or a structural slowdown. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings missed expectations: $0.84 EPS vs. $0.99 consensus and revenue of $982.2M vs. $999.1M, with revenue down vs. year‑ago — a clear near‑term bearish catalyst. Zacks: Q4 Miss

Q4 earnings missed expectations: $0.84 EPS vs. $0.99 consensus and revenue of $982.2M vs. $999.1M, with revenue down vs. year‑ago — a clear near‑term bearish catalyst. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance was provided at $10.85–$11.15, below the Street’s ~$11.58 consensus, which pressures near‑term sentiment and analyst models. Company Guidance (Press Release/Slides)

FY‑2026 EPS guidance was provided at $10.85–$11.15, below the Street’s ~$11.58 consensus, which pressures near‑term sentiment and analyst models. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $230 from $275 and moved POOL to an “equal weight” rating, removing some upside expectations from a previously higher baseline. Benzinga: Wells Fargo PT Cut

Wells Fargo cut its price target to $230 from $275 and moved POOL to an “equal weight” rating, removing some upside expectations from a previously higher baseline. Negative Sentiment: Third‑party commentary points to softer end‑market demand; Conestoga Capital highlighted soft demand in its investor letter, reinforcing concerns about near‑term volume pressure. InsiderMonkey: Soft Demand

Third‑party commentary points to softer end‑market demand; Conestoga Capital highlighted soft demand in its investor letter, reinforcing concerns about near‑term volume pressure. Negative Sentiment: Op‑ed/analysis articles argue POOL still looks expensive on current multiples absent a clear rebound, which could cap near‑term upside. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Concerns

Pool Trading Up 1.5%

POOL opened at $221.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.31. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $211.56 and a one year high of $374.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.14 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.Pool’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

