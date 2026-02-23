Tredje AP fonden Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,546 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 367.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 160,191 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPRX stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 32.38%.The firm had revenue of $621.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Leerink Partners set a $45.00 target price on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $821,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 20,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $872,856.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,885 shares in the company, valued at $990,691.65. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 965,020 shares of company stock valued at $38,670,657 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

