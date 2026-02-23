Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 129.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 233,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $76.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $38,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNL. Mizuho set a $107.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.