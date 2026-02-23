Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Transocean traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.8040, with a volume of 9093202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Transocean from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $156,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 212,072 shares in the company, valued at $950,082.56. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Keelan Adamson sold 58,687 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $293,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,222,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,910. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 712,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,006,263 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $400,636,000 after buying an additional 2,487,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Transocean by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,470,312 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $179,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,589 shares in the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 27,040,133 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,456,554 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $82,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,786 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,790,325 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $102,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 73.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

