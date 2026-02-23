TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on TransAlta from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta

TransAlta Price Performance

TransAlta Company Profile

Shares of TA opened at C$18.47 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$11.16 and a 52 week high of C$25.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66. The firm has a market cap of C$5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.06.

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of thermal generation and hydro-electric power. For over 114 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.