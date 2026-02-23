The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,599 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHEF. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $352,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 130,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43,593 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

CHEF opened at $70.02 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.74%.Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research set a $84.00 price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

