TFB Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,587,062.33. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $210.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

