TFB Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley named Amazon a top AI pick, citing AWS acceleration and potential “agentic” AI upside — a bullish analyst view that supports the long‑term growth narrative. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Named Top AI Pick as Morgan Stanley Sees AWS Acceleration and Agentic Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Retail expansion: Bath & Body Works launched an authorized Amazon US storefront, a small but tangible revenue/GMV win that supports marketplace monetization and advertising revenue. Bath & Body Works launches authorised Amazon US store
- Positive Sentiment: Some bullish price targets and buy-side commentary (including a Wall Street note suggesting large upside) keep a significant analyst base constructive on AMZN’s multi-year growth from AI and ads. Could Amazon Stock Gain 79% This Year? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/people note: Britain named ex‑Amazon exec Doug Gurr permanent chair of the UK antitrust regulator — could temper or inform enforcement, but impact on Amazon’s operations is unclear. Ex-Amazon executive Doug Gurr named permanent chair of UK’s antitrust regulator
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market positioning is mixed: many analysts retain Buy ratings despite recent share weakness, while hedge funds are placing opposing bets — that keeps volatility likely but consensus remains skewed bullish. Analysts Maintain Buy on Amazon (AMZN) Despite 18% Share Depreciation
- Neutral Sentiment: Estimates update: Erste Group released an FY2027 earnings forecast for Amazon — useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst without material revisions to consensus. Erste Group Bank Forecasts Amazon.com FY2027 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Funding and cash‑flow concerns: a CNBC report highlights that hyperscalers—including Amazon—are increasingly funding AI buildout with debt rather than free cash flow, shifting risk to bondholders and raising investor worry about capital structure and returns. How the AI debt binge shattered hyperscalers’ ‘unspoken contract’ with investors
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/PR risk: Amazon said it’s open to talks after deciding to shut operations in Quebec, a move that would cost ~1,700 jobs and creates short‑term disruption and political scrutiny in Canada. Amazon Willing to Discuss Quebec Shutdown With Canadian Officials
- Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism: Jim Cramer and others flagged diminished free cash flow and the prospect Amazon may be FCF‑negative in 2026 — a near‑term headwind for valuation as the company ramps capex. Amazon’s Diminished Free Cash Flow Makes It ‘Difficult To Own:’ Jim Cramer
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,587,062.33. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $210.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
