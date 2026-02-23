Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TER. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $324.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.45. Teradyne has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $327.99. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,916 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

