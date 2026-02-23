Synopsys’ (SNPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $560.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.00.

Get Synopsys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $439.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $3,294,000. Spinecap SAS bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,347,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Synopsys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.