Sun Silver (ASX:SS1) Insider Purchases A$1,089,000.00 in Stock

Sun Silver Ltd (ASX:SS1 – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Hardcastle purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,089,000.00.

Sun Silver Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.