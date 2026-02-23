Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $8.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

STGW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners raised Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stagwell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stagwell from $6.36 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

STGW stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Stagwell by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 276,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 168,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

