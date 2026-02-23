Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.3380, with a volume of 68614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. iA Financial set a $39.00 price objective on Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Stag Industrial Stock Down 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.05%.

Institutional Trading of Stag Industrial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 270.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

