SPX Technologies (SPXC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect SPX Technologies to post earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $625.9830 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.
SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $242.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $246.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $2,584,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188,367.40. This represents a 23.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SPX Technologies from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.
About SPX Technologies
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.
The company’s Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.
