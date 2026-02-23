Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$192.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$162.00 to C$192.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sprott from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$186.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$176.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprott currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$197.50.

Sprott Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of SII stock opened at C$197.31 on Friday. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$56.05 and a twelve month high of C$197.48. The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$156.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$126.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$143.61 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprott will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sprott from “sector perform” to “outperform” and lifted its price target to C$218 (from C$186), signaling stronger investor conviction and providing upside support. RBC Upgrade

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sprott from “sector perform” to “outperform” and lifted its price target to C$218 (from C$186), signaling stronger investor conviction and providing upside support. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$200 and moved to a “buy” rating (from C$130), a bullish endorsement that likely helped buying interest. Canaccord Note

Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$200 and moved to a “buy” rating (from C$130), a bullish endorsement that likely helped buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets bumped its target to C$192 and kept an “outperform” rating (up from C$162). The higher rating is positive, but the C$192 target sits just below the current share level, making this a mixed signal. BMO Note TickerReport

BMO Capital Markets bumped its target to C$192 and kept an “outperform” rating (up from C$162). The higher rating is positive, but the C$192 target sits just below the current share level, making this a mixed signal. Negative Sentiment: TD Securities raised its price target slightly to C$180 but maintained a “hold” rating, which implies less conviction for further upside and represents downside vs. the current level — a cautious signal for traders. TD Note

TD Securities raised its price target slightly to C$180 but maintained a “hold” rating, which implies less conviction for further upside and represents downside vs. the current level — a cautious signal for traders. Positive Sentiment: Sprott reported quarterly EPS of C$1.49 with C$143.61M in revenue, a 28.2% net margin and 15.02% ROE — results that support analyst upgrades and justify renewed investor interest. Earnings Report

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

