Sphere Entertainment Co. $SPHR Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,982 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Sphere Entertainment worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,100,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,790,000 after acquiring an additional 802,098 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 760,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 132.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,794 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 563,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPHR. Seaport Research Partners raised Sphere Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 13th. New Street Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.23.

NYSE:SPHR opened at $114.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $394.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.60 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.49) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR) is a publicly traded company focused on the development and operation of large-scale immersive entertainment venues. Established as a standalone entity in early 2023 following its separation from Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Sphere leverages cutting-edge audiovisual technologies to create next-generation concert, film and cultural experiences. The company’s flagship venue in Las Vegas showcases its core capabilities, while additional projects are in various stages of development around the world.

At the Las Vegas Sphere, Sphere Entertainment has installed one of the largest LED display surfaces on the planet, wrapping audiences in 16K resolution imagery and spatial audio powered by proprietary sound systems.

