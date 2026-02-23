Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 146,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGIC. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $33,358,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,311,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 2,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after acquiring an additional 678,225 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,401,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 1,049.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 358,927 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group International Core Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Capital Group International Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

