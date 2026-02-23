Smart Sand (SND) to Release Earnings on Monday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

NASDAQ SND opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.59 million, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Smart Sand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,126,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 430,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 610,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc (NASDAQ:SND) is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company’s primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand’s operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

