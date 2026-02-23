SKK (NASDAQ:SKK) & Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Financial Survey

SKK (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) and Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alfa Laval shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SKK and Alfa Laval, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SKK 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alfa Laval 0 5 3 0 2.38

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SKK $11.30 million 0.49 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Alfa Laval $7.12 billion N/A $845.52 million $2.04 28.36

This table compares SKK and Alfa Laval”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alfa Laval has higher revenue and earnings than SKK.

Volatility & Risk

SKK has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfa Laval has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SKK and Alfa Laval’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SKK N/A N/A N/A Alfa Laval 11.86% 19.99% 9.03%

Summary

Alfa Laval beats SKK on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SKK

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products. It also provides sensing and control, cleaning validation, condition monitoring, agitators, tank, powder mixers, fittings, and tubes, as well as wall mounted cleaning nozzles, rotary jet and heads; and tank accessories and covers. In addition, the company offers centrifugal, rotary lobe, three screw, twin screw, and circumferential piston pumps. Further, it provides butterfly, control and check, double seal, diaphragm, double seat, regulating, safety, sampling, shutter, single seat, and ball valves. Additionally, the company offers heat exchanger, tube-in-tube heat exchangers, and process shell-and-tube heat exchangers. Furthermore, it provides finned tube air heat, scraped surface heat exchangers, and various plate heat exchangers, wet surface, and HYAC hybrid air coolers. The company also offers decanters and separator related products. It serves energy, utilities, home, personal care, food, dairy, beverage, marine, transportation, pharmaceutical, biotech, water, and wastewater industries. Alfa Laval Corporate AB was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

