Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTK. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Shutterstock Price Performance

NYSE SSTK opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.26. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $220.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 4.60%.The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 40.7% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 113,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc (NYSE:SSTK) operates a leading global creative platform that provides royalty-free stock content to businesses, marketing agencies and media outlets. Its primary offerings include high-resolution photographs, vector graphics, illustrations, video footage and music tracks, all available through subscription plans or on-demand licensing. The platform also features customizable design tools and collaborative workspaces that enable customers to create and manage visual content more efficiently.

Founded in 2003 by Jon Oringer, Shutterstock began as an online marketplace offering a modest selection of images and quickly scaled its library to hundreds of millions of assets.

