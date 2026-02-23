Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,437 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $36,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 35.2% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $411.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.13. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.56, for a total transaction of $5,711,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 429,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,760,816.20. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 83,955 shares of company stock worth $29,925,749 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $290.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fox Advisors upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.35.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

