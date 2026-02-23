Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $25,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,550,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 739.2% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $27.18 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

