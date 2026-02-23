Scentre Group (STGPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0777 per share and revenue of $784.0780 million for the quarter.

Scentre Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS STGPF opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. Scentre Group has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and operation of retail destination complexes under the Westfield brand. The company’s primary activities include property acquisition, development of new retail extensions and refurbishments, leasing and asset management. Its portfolio comprises a diversified mix of retail, dining and entertainment offerings designed to drive foot traffic and enhance shopper engagement.

Formed in 2014 following the strategic restructuring of the former Westfield Group, Scentre Group inherited the integrated Westfield shopping centre portfolio in Australia and New Zealand.

