Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Position Increased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 52,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Melius Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.53.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

ROP stock opened at $335.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.07 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

