ROI Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

ROI Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 6.6% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 106,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,050,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 165,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $332.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $458.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales. Broadcom Introduces Industry’s First 6G Digital Front-End SoC for Massive MIMO

Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom’s AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today’s price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.)

Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom’s AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today’s price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.) Positive Sentiment: Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth. Broadcom: AI CapEx Panic Is Your Opportunity

Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Broadcom’s US$73b AI Backlog Puts Valuation And Risks In Focus

Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Neutral Sentiment: Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction. 3G Capital Partners Cuts 65,000 Broadcom Shares Stake

Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction. Negative Sentiment: Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.)

Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: multiple commentary pieces note Broadcom isn’t cheap today, so upside depends on continued strong execution, hyperscaler capex, and product adoption — any softness in guidance could pressure the shares. Broadcom Stock Isn’t Cheap. Why Bulls Still See Room to Run

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.