RaveDAO (RAVE) Trading Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

RaveDAO (RAVE) traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. RaveDAO has a total market capitalization of $69.13 million and $91.62 million worth of RaveDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RaveDAO has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RaveDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,244.89 or 1.00094273 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,783.53 or 0.99619522 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RaveDAO was first traded on November 16th, 2025. RaveDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,300,000 tokens. The official website for RaveDAO is ravedao.com. RaveDAO’s official Twitter account is @ravedao. The official message board for RaveDAO is x.com/ravedao/status/1988796482984808481?s=20.

According to CryptoCompare, “RaveDAO (RAVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. RaveDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 239,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of RaveDAO is 0.64799791 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $69,600,160.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ravedao.com/.”

