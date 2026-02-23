Qube Holdings Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:QUB)

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 106.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Qube Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Qube Company Profile
