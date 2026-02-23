Quantum Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 435.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $411.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 381.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Phillip Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.09.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $550 price target, signaling sell‑side expectations for meaningful upside if Tesla executes its pivot to robotics and autonomy. Tigress Initiates Coverage

Tigress Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $550 price target, signaling sell‑side expectations for meaningful upside if Tesla executes its pivot to robotics and autonomy. Positive Sentiment: Tesla is rolling out FSD monetization (subscription push) and continues to cite large supervised‑miles safety data — both expand recurring revenue potential and help justify a valuation tied to software/autonomy, not just cars. FSD Subscriptions Analysis

Tesla is rolling out FSD monetization (subscription push) and continues to cite large supervised‑miles safety data — both expand recurring revenue potential and help justify a valuation tied to software/autonomy, not just cars. Positive Sentiment: Longer term, bullish narratives around Optimus and Tesla’s robotics pivot (large TAM commentary and analyst pieces) support a structural re‑rating if execution continues — this is why some investors look past near‑term auto softness. Optimus Opportunity

Longer term, bullish narratives around Optimus and Tesla’s robotics pivot (large TAM commentary and analyst pieces) support a structural re‑rating if execution continues — this is why some investors look past near‑term auto softness. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla cut Cybertruck pricing (new base at ~$59,990; Cyberbeast reduced to $99,990) to drive demand — this could boost volumes but may compress margins; the immediate market reaction has been muted. Cybertruck Price Cut

Tesla cut Cybertruck pricing (new base at ~$59,990; Cyberbeast reduced to $99,990) to drive demand — this could boost volumes but may compress margins; the immediate market reaction has been muted. Neutral Sentiment: Large hedge funds and managers show mixed positioning: some boosted TSLA stakes (Viking Global, Woodline), others trimmed — this creates two‑way flows that can amplify intraday volatility. Institutional Trades

Large hedge funds and managers show mixed positioning: some boosted TSLA stakes (Viking Global, Woodline), others trimmed — this creates two‑way flows that can amplify intraday volatility. Negative Sentiment: A federal judge denied Tesla’s request to overturn a $243M jury award tied to a fatal Autopilot crash, making the liability judgment stick — an explicit legal and reputational headwind that increases near‑term risk and potential cash exposure. Autopilot Verdict Upheld

A federal judge denied Tesla’s request to overturn a $243M jury award tied to a fatal Autopilot crash, making the liability judgment stick — an explicit legal and reputational headwind that increases near‑term risk and potential cash exposure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and investor skepticism about demand for the cheaper Cybertruck trim (comments that it may not increase volumes meaningfully) keeps the sales/earnings risk front‑and‑center for short‑term traders. Cybertruck Skepticism

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

