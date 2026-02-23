Private Advisory Group LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,581 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,187,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $197,027,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,500,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $170,435,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the sale, the director owned 223 shares in the company, valued at $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,654.45. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 83,955 shares of company stock worth $29,925,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $411.11 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $459.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.13. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 33.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $465.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

