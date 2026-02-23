Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,271 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,172,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,455,000 after purchasing an additional 201,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,591,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,403,000 after purchasing an additional 601,254 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $692.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $690.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.40. The company has a market cap of $761.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

