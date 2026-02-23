Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,280 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380,815 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,369 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,750,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,334,000 after purchasing an additional 887,305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,375,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 640,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,168,000 after buying an additional 638,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $227.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.15 and its 200-day moving average is $218.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $230.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.