Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,504 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.8% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after acquiring an additional 995,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $550 price target, signaling sell‑side expectations for meaningful upside if Tesla executes its pivot to robotics and autonomy. Tigress Initiates Coverage

Tesla is rolling out FSD monetization (subscription push) and continues to cite large supervised‑miles safety data — both expand recurring revenue potential and help justify a valuation tied to software/autonomy, not just cars.

Longer term, bullish narratives around Optimus and Tesla's robotics pivot (large TAM commentary and analyst pieces) support a structural re‑rating if execution continues — this is why some investors look past near‑term auto softness.

Tesla cut Cybertruck pricing (new base at ~$59,990; Cyberbeast reduced to $99,990) to drive demand — this could boost volumes but may compress margins; the immediate market reaction has been muted.

Large hedge funds and managers show mixed positioning: some boosted TSLA stakes (Viking Global, Woodline), others trimmed — this creates two‑way flows that can amplify intraday volatility.

A federal judge denied Tesla's request to overturn a $243M jury award tied to a fatal Autopilot crash, making the liability judgment stick — an explicit legal and reputational headwind that increases near‑term risk and potential cash exposure.

Analyst and investor skepticism about demand for the cheaper Cybertruck trim (comments that it may not increase volumes meaningfully) keeps the sales/earnings risk front‑and‑center for short‑term traders.

TSLA stock opened at $411.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 381.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

