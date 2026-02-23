Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Generac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Generac by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 10.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,055,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $229.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $236.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $292.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.19.

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

