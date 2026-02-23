Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $4.97 Million in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF $OILK

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 7.05% of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 50,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF alerts:

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of OILK stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.