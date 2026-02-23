Private Advisory Group LLC Has $12.31 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,015 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $148.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.97.

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

