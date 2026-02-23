Private Advisory Group LLC Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:VRT opened at $243.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $255.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.