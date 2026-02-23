Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 200.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $81.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $81.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

