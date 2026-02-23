Price Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.05 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $62.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

